$75K damage in Evanston vacant house fire

EVANSTON (FOX19) - Fire caused $75,000 to a vacant home in Evanston early Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 1900 block of Clarion Avenue about 1:15 a.m.
A neighbor reported the home on fire.
First arriving companies saw heavy fire on the entire rear of the large, three-story Victorian style building, according to a news release.
They said they knocked down the bulk of the blaze in about 10 minutes but remained on scene another two hours digging out hot spots.
Cincinnati fire investigators were called to assist.
No smoke detectors were found inside, and the cause remains under investigation, fire officials said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.