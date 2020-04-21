Kenton Co. postpones spring clean-up due to pandemic

May trash vouchers added

The spring clean-up in Kenton County has been postponed. (Source: Pexels)
April 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 11:51 AM

KENTON CO. Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County Public Works has postponed its spring clean-up due to health impacts of COVID-19.

The new tentative dates for the clean-up are June 11-13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clean-up will be held at Kenton County Public Works in Independence.

Accepted items include:

  • Garbage
  • Yard waste
  • Appliances
  • Eight tires (after eight, it will be $3 per tire)
  • Car batteries
  • Anti-freeze
  • 20 lb. propane tanks
  • Motor oil

Hazardous material and waste will not be accepted.

Because the clean-up has been rescheduled for June, Kenton County residents are able to obtain a trash voucher during the month of May.

200 vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vouchers are available on their website.

