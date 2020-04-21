Kenton Co. postpones spring clean-up due to pandemic

KENTON CO. Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County Public Works has postponed its spring clean-up due to health impacts of COVID-19.
The new tentative dates for the clean-up are June 11-13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The clean-up will be held at Kenton County Public Works in Independence.
Accepted items include:
- Garbage
- Yard waste
- Appliances
- Eight tires (after eight, it will be $3 per tire)
- Car batteries
- Anti-freeze
- 20 lb. propane tanks
- Motor oil
Hazardous material and waste will not be accepted.
Because the clean-up has been rescheduled for June, Kenton County residents are able to obtain a trash voucher during the month of May.
200 vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Vouchers are available on their website.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.