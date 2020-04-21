Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials at the Louisville Zoo say a new sloth exhibit will open when the Louisville Zoo reopens to the public. Construction on the exhibit was nearly complete last week and zoo officials said in a statement that the exhibit will be one of the first notable events to occur when zoo officials know more about when the public can safely visit the facility again. The zoo is currently closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In the meantime, people can connect with the sloths virtually.