Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio won't go back to class for remainder of school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says schools across Ohio will stay closed for the remainder of the school year while classes continue remotely. DeWine says he is concerned for the continued safety of students, teachers and communities. He says returning students to their classrooms could lead to new cases of COVID-19. DeWine says teachers and administrators also expressed concern about another disruption to a school year negatively affecting students, who need continuity. No decision has been made about the fall.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Hospital doc's murder trial in 25 deaths delayed until 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio hospital doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients who died won’t face trial on murder charges until next year. William Husel was scheduled for trial in Columbus this June, but it was delayed by a ban on mass gatherings because of the coronavirus and related changes in court operations. A Franklin County judge on Monday rescheduled the trial for May 10, 2021. The 44-year-old Husel has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 25 patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. His lawyers say he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
FATAL CRASH-OFFICER INJURED
Fiery fatal crash ends pursuit; officer hurt in rescue bid
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police pursuit ended in a fiery crash that killed the fleeing driver's passenger, who was pulled from the burning vehicle by an officer injured during the rescue attempt. Authorities say the pursuit began late Saturday when the Willoughby Hills officer saw the car going 117 mph in a 60-mph zone on Interstate 90. It continued onto Interstate 271 until the driver tried to exit and crashed into a traffic signal control box. The passenger died at a hospital. Authorities say the injured driver fled on foot but later appeared at a hospital. The officer suffered hand burns. The crash is under investigation.
AP-PA-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PENNSYLVANIA-LIQUOR
Liquor store closures drive drinkers to seek booze options
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It's been a month since Pennsylvania's state liquor agency took the unparalleled step of closing the state-run stores that sell most of the retail liquor in the state. Some of its neighboring states are cracking down on sales to Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some state-based distilleries are running out of their products. The state liquor stores have been trying to ramp up online sales, but that system has been largely an exercise in frustration for the state of nearly 13 million people. The board announced over the weekend that it will start curbside pickup on Monday. The month of relative sobriety is reinvigorating Pennsylvania's perpetual debate over its Depression-era liquor store system.
FATAL DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
Man, woman killed in gunfire on vehicle; 2 kids unhurt
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man and woman were killed and another woman injured when gunfire from another vehicle hit a sport utility vehicle in which two children were also present. Cleveland police say someone in another SUV opened fire on the victims and then drove off at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 29-year-old man struck by gunfire to the head and a 24-year-old woman hit in the body were dead in the front seats of the vehicle. A 29-year-old woman with a head injury possibly due to gunfire was admitted to MetroHealth Hospital. A 5-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy were uninjured.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES
With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears as the coronavirus pandemic strains families. States are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they’re going unreported. Agencies nationwide are asking neighbors, relatives, store workers and others to fill the reporting gaps that have emerged with school closures. Officials say child abuse and neglect are likely to increase with families facing job losses and being locked down together at home during the outbreak.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio health officials confirm 434 coronavirus deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say there are 434 confirmed deaths associated with coronavirus in the state as well as 9,939 confirmed cases statewide. The Ohio Department of Health reported Saturday that there were 451 total confirmed and probable fatalities and 10,222 total cases, counting 283 probable cases according to the federal Centers for Disease Control’s expanded case definition. The department reported 2,519 patients in Ohio hospitals with 760 patients admitted to intensive care units. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for about two hours Saturday to demand that the governor end restrictions, Cleveland.com reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor calls for federal help with testing materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio is calling on the federal government to help provide crucial materials that would allow a dramatic increase in testing for coronavirus in his state — and later reported a “very positive” response from the agency concerned. Gov. Mike DeWine said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Ohio hospitals doing the testing lack needed chemicals known as reagents. He said help from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would allow him to “probably double, maybe even triple testing in Ohio virtually overnight." DeWine later reported “a very positive phone call" from the agency.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VOTING
As mail voting pushed, some fear loss of in-person option
ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials in some states are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person in favor of voting exclusively by mail, as an effort to address concerns about voting during a global pandemic. But some states are moving so quickly that voting rights groups say they run the risk of disenfranchising groups of voters. Those groups include people with disabilities, people who need language assistance, lack regular mail service or are simply unable to keep up with last-minute election changes. Democrats have joined the fight, filing a lawsuit in Nevada to force the state to open more polling sites for its June primary.
EMPTY BOWLS
Marshall University Empty Bowls fundraiser goes online
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An annual fundraiser at Marshall University to help feed needy families has moved online. Marshall says its art school is teaming up with a Huntington pottery studio for the Empty Bowls alternative event. Marshall says the Pottery Place has more than 500 bowls and T-shirts listed on its website. The bowls were made by Marshall ceramics students but some were not finished before the school and the fundraiser were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. The bowls and T-shirts cost $15 apiece. Proceeds will go to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.