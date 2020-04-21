Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It's been a month since Pennsylvania's state liquor agency took the unparalleled step of closing the state-run stores that sell most of the retail liquor in the state. Some of its neighboring states are cracking down on sales to Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some state-based distilleries are running out of their products. The state liquor stores have been trying to ramp up online sales, but that system has been largely an exercise in frustration for the state of nearly 13 million people. The board announced over the weekend that it will start curbside pickup on Monday. The month of relative sobriety is reinvigorating Pennsylvania's perpetual debate over its Depression-era liquor store system.