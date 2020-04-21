New weekly filing process for Ohioans approved to receive unemployment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohioans who’ve been approved to receive unemployment will have a new way to file their weekly claims starting Sunday, April 26.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says the change is being made to streamline claims processing and speed up payments.
On April 26, individuals filing weekly claims should do so on the day of the week in the chart below, based on the first letter of their last name:
ODJFS officials recommend that filers set their correspondence preference to “electronic” as opposed to U.S. Mail to ensure their claims are processed as quickly as possible.
“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said. “Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days.”
Ohioans can submit initial applications for unemployment benefits at any time.
Filers are encouraged to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov.
Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at (877) OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at (888) 642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
People who are filing for unemployment for the first time will need to have their Social Security number and, if they are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the mass-layoff number 2000180.
For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19-related unemployment claims, visit unemployment.ohio.gov.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.