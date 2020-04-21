Statewide alert for missing 75-year-old Cincinnati man with poor eyesight, dementia

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A statewide Endangered Missing Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a missing 75-year-old East Price Hill man with poor eyesight who suffers from dementia.
James Buckey, who walks with a cane, went missing from his Purcell Avenue apartment about 10 p.m. Monday, according to Cincinnati police.
He is described as 5′09″ and 180 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green-white-black shirt with long sleeves and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
