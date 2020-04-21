Surveillance video shows explosive device hurled at East Price Hill home

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating what appears to be an explosive device thrown at a man’s home in East Price Hill.
The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue. It was captured on surveillance video.
“it looked like fireworks,” the homeowner’s neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told FOX19 NOW. “Like there was one bright one, and then one that engulfed the whole front of the house.”
It’s unclear what exactly the explosive device was. The good news is the owner of the home was not hurt.
It was the neighbor who told the homeowner what happened. The neighbor said he heard a loud noise that woke him up, which prompted him to check his camera.
“And that’s when i saw a car pass my house and then back up,” he said. “I saw it back up, the back up lights. It parked next door to me. Somebody got out, lit something and threw it across the street, and it was a giant light show, like an explosion.”
The neighbor says he could not tell if the person in the car was a male or female but doubts this was meant for the man inside the house.
"I think maybe it was targeted at somebody, and they had the wrong house. Because the house it was thrown at is a widower, an elderly gentleman."
Police are now searching the person or people inside the car.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
