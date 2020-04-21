21-year-old woman coping after attempted kidnapping in Anderson Twp.

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Early Sunday morning police arrested a man they say tried to kidnap a woman who was riding her bike to an Anderson Township bus stop.
Cheyenne Clift, 21, tells FOX19 NOW she is that woman.
“It could’ve ended up so much worse, and I’m happy it didn’t,” Clift said Tuesday over Facebook video. “It’s just a weird situation to be in really, because you hear stuff like this all the time but you don’t think it’s going to happen.”
Clift was riding her bike early along Beechmont Avenue near Wolfangle Road when authorities say 35-year-old Ian Doty, a registered sex offender, tried to abduct her.
According to Clift, she normally gets a ride to work on Sundays but didn’t this week because her mother was working third shift.
“My mom’s reaction was pure panic,” Clift said.
Clift recalls after Doty jumped out of his car at her, she escaped and biked to a McDonalds, where she told a man in the drive-thru what was going on. The man then made sure she got back to the bus stop safely.
“The gentleman who sat with me at the bus stop said he was not afraid of confrontation, and that was really nice,” Clift said.
Clift got on a bus but says Doty was still following her when she got to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Eden Avenue, close to where she works.
She says she was able to get away and tell police what happened.
Authorities say Doty was arrested minutes later.
Doty was in court Monday. In regards to Clift, court records say he wanted to “play with her."
”You don’t say something like that unless you have the intention to harm someone, in my opinion," said Clift.
Clift adds she has had a hard time sleeping and has been “jumpy” since the incident. She says she didn’t have any pepper spray on her at the time because she works in a federal building.
“You don’t know the strength the other person has, that’s my only concern,” she said. “I don’t know how that would have worked out there.”
A judge set Doty’s bail at $250,000 on Monday. He has not posted it.
He is due back in court on Friday, May 29.
