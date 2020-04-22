All Cincinnati Children’s patients to be tested for coronavirus before surgeries

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital is now testing all patients for the coronavirus before performing surgical procedures.
Negative coronavirus tests will allow the surgical teams to perform surgeries without the use of N95 masks.
The masks can have a negative impact on the team’s communication and care efficiency, according to the hospital.
A positive coronavirus test before surgery “will prompt review with the care team to determine the safest path forward, based on the patient’s health,” the hospital said.
Patients with the coronavirus can still have their surgery, but the hospital said this will be a rare situation, only if the procedure cannot wait until the patient has recovered entirely.
Emergency surgeries will not be because of testing, according to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Testing will not cost families any out-of-pocket finances.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.