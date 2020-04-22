Arrest in Evanston double shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is under arrest in a double shooting into a car in Evanston last month.
Darius Hillman-Carter, 21, of North Avondale is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court for arraignment at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
He is held at the county jail without bond on several charges: three counts of felonious assault and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.
The double shooting was reported on St. Patrick’s Day March 27 at the intersection of Woodburn Avenue and Montgomery Road, Cincinnati police wrote in criminal complaints.
According to court records, Hillman-Carter fired several shots from a 2014 Mercedes Benz C250 at a vehicle it was following, striking two of three people inside and the vehicle.
Hillman-Carter was later positively ID’d as the one who fired the shots, the criminal complaints state.
He also is facing recent drug charges in another case, including trafficking in drugs, court records show.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.