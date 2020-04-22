Cleveland couple, fireman and nurse, fighting on front lines of pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Cleveland couple is what some would call the epitome of the word humble, and they don’t want anyone calling them heroes, even though they’re on the front lines.
“This is what we do, this is what we do, every day, whether there’s a pandemic or not,” said Patricia Lally.
Lally is a nurse at Southwest Emergency Room, and her fiance, Sean Coubrough, is a full-time firefighter in Cleveland Heights.
Both have been working around the clock since the coronavirus pandemic started, and they tell 19 News it’s changed everyone’s lives, including their own.
They’re taking precautions at work and at home, wearing N95 masks, goggles, gloves and gowns.
“It’s definitely makes it easier to come home knowing that I don’t have to worry about exposing her, because she’s exposed enough at work already," said Coubrough.
But they admit, this has been hard for their family and friends.
They're engaged with plans to marry in August but now, that's up in the air.
However, #InThisTogether, they’re glad to do their parts during this uncertain time and looking forward to the future.
