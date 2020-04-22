24/7 COVID CareLine provides emotional support during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he understands that Ohioans are struggling with several mental health issues and now there is help to get people through this time.
Department of Mental Health and Addiction ServicesDirector Lori Criss announced the COVID CareLine on Tuesday.
Help will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-720-9616.
“Coronavirus has undoubtedly affected how Ohioans are living their lives,” said Governor DeWine. “Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotional reactions in adults and children. Reaching out for help to cope with that stress will make you, the people you care about, and Ohio stronger."
These are some of the common signs of stress people might experience during the outbreak:
Fear and worry about your health and the health of your loved ones
Changes in sleep or eating patterns
Difficulty sleeping or concentrating
Worsening of chronic health problems
Worsening of mental health conditions
Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs
Difficulty coping with changes in daily routines
Feelings of isolation and loneliness
Financial worries
Credentialed counselor, who have training on how to provide support, are staffing this careline.
