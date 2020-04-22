Dayton Air Show postponed due to coronavirus

DAYTON (FOX19) - The annual Dayton Air Show is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday morning.
The July 27 and 28 event will be held later this summer.
“The safety of our guests, volunteers and performers is our first and foremost priority," said Michael Emoff, United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees past chair.
“After close consultation with state and federal officials as well as other experts, we’ve determined it’s in the best interest of the community and show if we postpone the event until later this summer. I want to assure you we will do everything we can to hold a 2020 show."
Organizers are in close contact with Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, military, performers and other key organizations to determine the best weekend to reschedule the 2020 show, he said.
Once a decision on a new date is made, a public announcement will be posted on the show’s website, www.daytonairshow.com.
“Our overall objective is to have a safe and high-quality show with top military and civilian feature attractions," Emoff said.
"Any tickets or specialty seating that have already been purchased for the 2020 show will be honored on the rescheduled dates. We thank you for your support and patience during this difficult time.”
