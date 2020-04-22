FBI offers reward for information on man convicted of hate crime in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Up to a $5,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the arrest of a man convicted of a 2017 hate crime in Cincinnati.
Koch, according to court documents, stood outside of a Cincinnati restaurant yelling and asking if anyone was Jewish.
After a person responded saying they were Jewish, Koch ran at the victim and started punching him.
Once the victim fell to the ground, six of Koch’s friends join in on the assault and continued hitting and kicking the victim, court documents state.
Throughout the assault, Koch and the others were heard shouting “I want to kill all of the Jews” and “I want to stab the Jews.”
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said Koch made a voluntary statement to the FBI and falsely told them he was not involved in the fight.
After receiving his sentence for the crime, Koch was ordered to self-surrender on Aug. 16, 2019, at a prison in West Virginia.
The FBI says he never showed up so an arrest warrant was issued less in September 2019.
Now, six months after the warrant was issued, Koch is still on the run.
The FBI says Koch lived in Huber Heights and Dayton and often traveled to Istanbul, Turkey.
Koch, who is around 5′8″ and weighs between 143-160 pounds, is believed to have fled the country, according to the FBI.
He might be going by one of these known aliases:
- Izmir A. Koch
- Izmir Koch
- Izmir Alit Koch
- Izmir Kuchalievich Vafiev
- Izmir Kuchalievich Vasfiev
- Izmir Kuchaliyevich Vasfiyev
Anyone with information on Koch is asked to call the FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office at 513-421-4310 or your local FBI office.
