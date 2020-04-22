Fire damages historic home under renovation in Covington

COVINGTON (FOX19) - Fire damaged a historic home under renovation in northern Kentucky early Wednesday, fire crews said.
Firefighters are on scene right now at Lee Street near Berry Street in Covington. They responded just after 2 a.m.
They tell us the blaze started in the back left side of the attic and only the roof and attic have damage at this point.
The home is historic from the Civil War era, they say.
No injuries have been reported.
