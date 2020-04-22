Free computers for CPS seniors starting Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As remote learning at home continues for thousands of students across our area, the Tri-State’s largest public school district is giving some of its students free computers starting Wednesday.
To make sure all students have access to all the same tools and can get onto the internet for the resources they need, Cincinnati Public Schools’ seniors who need computers can pick them up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Here are the locations:
- Aiken New Tech High School, 5641 Belmont Avenue, 45224
- Midway School, 3156 Glenmore Avenue, 45211
- Shroder High School, 5030 Duck Creek Road, 45227
- Woodward Career Technical High School, 7005 Reading Road, 45237
Guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Health Department will be followed during the distribution.
If seniors are unable to pick up a device Wednesday, they also will be available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at the same locations.
Information about future opportunities to pick up devices will be provided soon, according to the district’s website.
