Frosty start ahead of sunny afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory is up for the entire Tri-State until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
The Frost Advisory covers Hamilton County in southwest Ohio; Campbell, Kenton and Boone, Bracken, Mason, Pendleton, Robertson, Grant and Owen counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.
A Freeze Warning is for Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Clinton and Highland counties in southwest Ohio and Franklin, Union and Fayette counties in southeastern Indiana.
MORE WEATHER: See Meteorologist Frank Marzullo’s detailed forecast.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.