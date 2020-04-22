Frosty start to your Wednesday, mild end to the afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A FROST ADVISORY continues until 10am Wednesday for the following counties: Ripley, Dearborn, Hamilton, Switzerland, Ohio, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Owen Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason.
A FREEZE WARNING continues until 10am Wednesday for the following counties: Fayette, Union, Franklin, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams and Lewis.
A warmer Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine at times, and daytime highs in the mid 60′s.
Look for rain to return late Wednesday night and end early Friday morning. Friday will be dry in the upper 60′s, but more rain will be here for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look wet with some rain and thunder.
The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon.
