Hamilton Co. turnout down ahead of vote-by-mail election

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With less than a week to go before the deadline to vote in Ohio’s 2020 absentee-only primary election, voter turnout is down considerably from primaries in the past.
According to Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland, the best comparison for the current election is 2012′s March primary. That election featured incumbent President Barack Obama, a Republican frontrunner in Mitt Romney and no gubernatorial contest.
Turnout among Hamilton County’s 542,956 voters was 20.3 percent.
On Tuesday, seven days before Ohio’s 2020 primary election deadline of April 28, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reported less than 14 percent of Hamilton County’s voters have turned in an absentee ballot.
Some 79,643 absentee ballots have been cast so far, and 56,817 ballots are outstanding.
For further comparison, the county’s turnout in Ohio’s 2016 presidential primary was 43.3 percent and in its 2018 gubernatorial primary was 19.1 percent.
Meanwhile, in Butler County just 10 percent of voters have sent in an absentee ballot.
Warren County stands at 17 percent, and Clermont County is at 13 percent.
All three figures are down from their respective 2018 turnout totals.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, MD, ordered in-person polling locations closed ahead of the planned March 17 primary election.
The Ohio General Assembly later extended the election until Tuesday, April 28, converting it into a vote-by-mail election.
LaRose also reported Tuesday 1,667,883 voters have requested absentee ballots statewide and that 975,158 have cast their ballot.
“Unprecedented challenges require unprecedented efforts," LaRose said. "Together with bipartisan election officials and community leaders from across the state, we’ve worked tirelessly to prepare Ohioans to vote by mail. As we enter this final week, I encourage Ohioans to mail their ballot in as soon as possible.”
Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by April 27 or hand-delivered by April 28 at 7:30 p.m. to the board of elections.
