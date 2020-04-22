Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Indianapolis made the right pick when it took Peyton Manning with the first overall draft spot in 1998. It goes down as the best first-round pick in team history. In a league where draft busts can outpace the hits, Manning became a transformational player for the Colts. He led them to their best decade since the 1960s, won the franchise’s second Super Bowl crown and helped convince legislators to build a new stadium. Indy's worst first-round pick was another QB, Art Schlichter, who only ended up playing in 13 games.