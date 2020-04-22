Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have struck it rich in the NFL draft. They've also stubbed their toe. The high point in Cleveland's draft history came in 1957, when the Browns used the No. 6 overall pick to select running back Jim Brown. He became arguably the greatest player in league history. A formidable combination of power and speed, Brown won the rushing title in eight of his nine seasons. He retired at the peak of his career to act in Hollywood. Cleveland's worst pick was the selection of quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2014. Johnny Football started just eight games in two years.