Hoosiers over 80 account for more than 40 percent of state’s coronavirus deaths, ISDH reports

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reports 394 new coronavirus cases.
These new cases happened between Sunday and Tuesday, but they were just reported to ISDH within the past 24 hours, the health department said.
Overall, Indiana has a total of 12,438 coronavirus cases.
The age group with the highest percentage of cases are the Hoosiers between 50-59 years old, according to demographic data from the health department.
This group makes up 19.4 percent of all cases in Indiana.
Hoosiers over the age of 80, according to the health department, represent 10.5 percent of Indiana’s total coronavirus cases.
Those older than 80 have the sixth-lowest percentage of cases, but yet have the highest percentage of death, ISDH says.
Of the total deaths in Indiana, the health department says the age group of 80 and older make up 41.5 percent of all coronavirus death.
Death totals will increase over the next weeks, but Indiana State Health Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box said these will not be new deaths.
Dr. Box said on April 20 they will begin to include presumptive COVID-19 deaths into the overall number of deaths.
Presumptive deaths, according to Dr. Box, are the deaths that occurred several weeks ago, but the cause couldn’t be attributed to the coronavirus at the time.
On Wednesday, ISDH reported 31 new deaths from the virus.
These new deaths happened between April 2 and April 21, ISDH reports.
Indiana’s death toll to date is now 661, according to ISDH’s data.
Here’ the breakdown of coronavirus cases and death in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 72 cases, five deaths
- Fayette County: 22 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 91 cases, seven deaths
- Ohio County: Two cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 86 cases, three deaths
- Switzerland County: 13 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: six cases, zero deaths
