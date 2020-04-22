Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana officials won't detail nursing home virus outbreaks
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are refusing to identify nursing homes around the state where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, even as they disclosed that at least 43 more deaths linked to those facilities have happened in the past week. The 162 deaths from 74 facilities that the state health commissioner said had occurred represent nearly 26% of Indiana’s COVID-19 fatalities recorded through Monday. The state health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, declined to identify outbreak locations, saying new federal regulations require nursing homes to notify families about infections and deaths among residents.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL
New challenger takes on Indiana attorney general for GOP nod
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana prosecutor has launched a new challenge to embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s campaign seeking the Republican nomination for another term. Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter announced his candidacy on Tuesday, picking up the endorsement Adam Krupp — a former official in Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration. Krupp ended his campaign after entering the attorney general’s race in January. The nomination will be decided at June’s Republican state convention. Hill awaits a punishment decision from the state Supreme Court over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party. Hill has denied wrongdoing.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATES
Presidential debate planning proceeds despite virus worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — Preparations for the 2020 general election debates are underway despite the coronavirus outbreak. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates says its planning for the fall events is proceeding “according to schedule.” In a statement Tuesday, the group said it "will continue to monitor and assess developments regarding public health and safety as debate planning proceeds.” The debates are expected to feature President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but the formal invitations won't be issued until the summer. The first debate is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Notre Dame.
MISSING WOMAN-REMAINS FOUND
Remains of missing Illinois woman found in Gary woods
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of an Illinois mother of six have been found in Northwest Indiana more than 13 months after she went missing. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the remains identified as those of 36-year-old Jessica Flores of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, have been found in a wooded area in Gary. A Gary city worker discovered a skull and other remains in the wooded area last week. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Lake County sheriff's deputies, Gary police and a cadaver search dog turned up additional remains. Martinez says dental records confirmed the identity of the remains. Flores disappeared in Gary in February 2019.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DESPERATE PORK FARMERS
US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Restaurant closures due to the coronavirus have contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses this year for the U.S. pork industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value. Some farmers have resorted to killing piglets because plunging sales mean there is no room to hold additional animals in increasingly cramped conditions. After extended trade disputes and worker shortages, this was supposed to finally be the year hog farmers hit it big with prices expected to climb amid soaring domestic and foreign demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promising to send cash and buy stored pork but industry leaders say it might not be enough to stem devastating losses.
LAFAYETTE-POLICE SHOOTING
Indiana officers shoot, critically wound man during pursuit
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say two officers shot and critically wounded a man in a parking lot after he pointed a handgun at them during a foot chase. Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Department tells WLFI-TV that no officers were injured in early Tuesday’s shooting near downtown Lafayette. Police say the wounded man, 29-year-old Trevor Bowie, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon. Police say two Lafayette police officers fired their handguns, striking Bowie, after he allegedly pointed a stolen handgun at the officers. Those officers were chasing Bowie after his girlfriend had reported a domestic disturbance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BLOOMINGTON MAYOR
Coronavirus sickens Indiana mayor's wife, kills her mother
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The wife of a southern Indiana mayor has been hospitalized for more than a week with a coronavirus infection and her mother died last week from the illness. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton’s wife, Indiana University law professor Dawn Johnsen, wrote in a Facebook post Monday that she was in her ninth day in the hospital and was hopeful of returning home soon. Johnsen wrote that her 79-year-old mother died Thursday in the Philadelphia area, where she became ill with COVID-19 while visiting another relative. The mayor's office says test results Monday showed Hamilton doesn't have a coronavirus infection.
BOY’S DEATH-CHARGES
NW Indiana man charged in the death of girlfriend's son, 5
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, whose bruised body had fresh bite marks. Twenty-six-year-old Michael J. Tunstall of Schererville was arrested Friday on murder and aggravated battery charges in the child's death. Court documents say the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso/abdomen. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that a police officer questioned Turnstall after seeing what appeared to be fresh bite marks and some bruising on the child’s body. Court records say Turnstall told the office that had had played a “bite game” with the boy.