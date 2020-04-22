Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who had repeatedly fired a gun inside and outside of his home was shot and wounded by police when authorities say he pointed the weapon at officers. Dayton police went to the city home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and encountered the man, who was still holding the gun and soon pointed it at the officers. He was then shot after he ignored multiple orders to drop the gun. The man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed. No officers were injured in the confrontation.