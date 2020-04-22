Man dead in Avondale shooting, police say

Man dead in Avondale shooting, police say
Police are investigating a homicide in Avondale. (Source: WXIX)
April 22, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 6:49 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Avondale Wednesday afternoon as a homicide.

District Four officers responded to the shooting sometime before 2:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Irving Avenue.

The victim is a man in his twenties, according to police.

CPD says they are now looking for a 35-year-old suspect who fled the scene in a blue Dodge.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

