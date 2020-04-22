Mercy Health joins convalescent plasma program for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mercy Health - Cincinnati announced it has joined the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) national program for convalescent plasma as a treatment protocol for COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma is collected from individuals who have recovered from the virus, and it is administered to the patients with COVID-19 who are at high risk of progression to a severe or life-threatening stage of the disease.
Convalescent plasma has been safely collected and used at various times over the past century to treat polio, measles, hepatitis B, influenza, Ebola and other pathogens, health officials said.
“In our ongoing effort to care for our communities, Mercy Health is facilitating access to investigational convalescent plasma through participation in the National Expanded Access Treatment Protocol,” President Dave Fikse said in a news release. “We have established a network of participating blood suppliers that will work at the local level to supply hospitals with convalescent plasma. The key to the success of this program is the donor population.”
Qualifying donors are people who have had COVID-19 and are symptom free for 28 days or longer. They can donate blood through Hoxworth Blood Center or you can donate at other participating blood donation centers found on Mercy Health’s website.
A single plasma donation has the potential to help up to four patients with COVID-19.
