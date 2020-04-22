$850 million in Ohio unemployment claims issued, but many are left waiting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Jobs and Family Services has paid more than $858 million to nearly 350,000 claimants and counting, according to an OJFS spokesperson.
OJFS is also getting ready to begin distributing the $600 weekly supplemental payments from the federal CARES Act.
Still, that’s little comfort to the many Ohioans who are out of a job and can’t make the unemployment system work for them.
According to Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, more than 400,000 people have been approved for unemployment but have not yet ben paid, while 353,000 people have pending applications.
Some 148,321 people have been denied unemployment.
Meanwhile, the OJFS spokesperson says in the last four weeks, the agency has received more claims than in 2018 and 2019 combined, while it’s March call volume was 40-times what it was in February.
OJFS is working to increase capacity.
The online claims system can now handle 24,000 simultaneous connections, up from 1,200 at the beginning of the pandemic. But on Sunday alone, Ohioans visited unemployment.ohio.gov 827,000 times, causing logjams and crashes despite the website’s revamped, streamlined interface.
As for OJFS’s call centers, staff has reportedly increased from 42 to 1,602 people.
Call center hours for PIN resents are now expended: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays.
Additionally, OJFS says it has launched a new Interactive Voice Response system that can handle 6,000 calls at a time. The IVR includes a self-service program that can provide an update on your claim if you have your social security number and PIN.
As with the website though, the number of calls received is still overwhelming the system -- and the agency received a million calls in the first two days of this week.
OJFS says if you cannot get through to file a claim by the deadline you are given, the agency will make benefits retroactive to the time you qualified.
“Each claim is important to us,” the spokesperson said. “We understand the frustration our website and call center issues have caused during what is already a stressful time. We also understand the urgency of providing Ohioans with the resources they need to support their families.
“We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we continually build our capacity to process this unprecedented number of claims and assist all the Ohioans who need help.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.