NKY aquatic center will not open due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The City of Florence announced that the Florence Aquatic Center will not be opening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are taking proactive steps regarding the operations at the Aquatic Center. We are listening to the experts at the Kentucky Department of Public Health and Northern Kentucky Health Departments,” Mayor Diane E. Whalen said in a news release.
Anyone who purchased a 2020 season pass to the Aquatic Center will be contacted about receiving a refund or transferring that to the 2021 season.
Also announced was the cancelation of the annual Florence Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony.
“The City has hosted this parade for more than 20 years and strongly supports the honoring of our military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Since concerns will remain regarding large public gatherings and the spread of the coronavirus, we want everyone to stay safe apart while we wait to find our place in the post-COVID-19 era," she said.
