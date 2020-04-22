Ocean Spray recalls cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ocean Spray Cranberries is recalling some 5.5-ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice because it may contain undeclared sulfites.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the sulfites were “erroneously added by a contract manufacturer.”
Consumers who have sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of allergic reactions if consumed.
No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said.
The 5.5 ounce cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice were distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers and online retailers.
The cans have the following code information:
- Lot: MH0030LPK4
- Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4
- Can UPC: 03120003682 7
- GTIN Case 0003120023682 1
- GTIN Case 0003120024682 0
- Best Before Date: 24JAN21
- Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20
No other Ocean Spray products are affected by the recall.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.