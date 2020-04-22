People sinking money into pools, planning staycations during pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With popular attractions like Kings Island as well as public pools and water parks uncertain for the summer, folks are finding new ways to enjoy the weather.
In some cases, that means staying at home.
“Everybody wants to stay home and enjoy pools,” Lanigan Pools Owner Jeremy Lanigan said. “So we’ve been getting a lot of calls wanting a staycation”
Lanigan Pools a family business, one its eponymous owner has been involved in his whole life. And this year, he’s busier than ever.
“We’re way ahead of any year by far,” he said.
Lanigan explains the phone has been ringing off the hook with requests for new installs.
He says while the coronavirus stay-at-home orders are a big factor, the economy and the weather are also a big help.
Lanigan Pools started their installs in February this year, six-to-eight weeks earlier than normal.
He’s hoping this trend continues so his business can flourish. But also so his kids can enjoy the pool in his own backyard!
“Hopefully it’s a hot summer, no rain and we can get a lot more done this year!” Lanigan exclaimed.
Lanigan says if you do want a pool this summer, you need to act fast. They’re already booking two to three months in advance.
You can call them at 513-797-0527.
