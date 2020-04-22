Pizza and donuts: For some businesses, it’s a good time to be open

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - In the corner shop of a small strip mall, you’ll find Roscoe’s Pizza. Their first day of business is Thursday.
Onwner Jeff Ross told FOX19 NOW the coronavirus did worry him, but he decided to push onward in spite of it.
Ross has been working towards owning his own pizzeria for seven years. He negotiated buying the location for a couple of months right as the pandemic took hold and shut down the state.
The main impact it’s had on the business is the opening date.
“It has taken about two months to open. Some slight delays in terms of permits and stuff like that,” said Ross.
According to him, it might actually be a great time to open a pizzeria.
“The pizza business in general, at least in Columbus, it’s up by about 20 to 25 percent,” said Ross.
His business plan calls for standing out.
“My products are going to be a little bit different than your typical pizza shop,” said Ross.
His pizzeria isn’t the only business in our area taking a chance.
Wednesday was the first day of business for the new Holtman’s donuts location in Oakley. They had people lining up six feet apart down the sidewalk ordering donuts.
The co-owner of the location says they planned this location before the pandemic shut down the state.
“We’re in a position where we need to start making money on that shop and then also we have staff that’s been hounding us to get back into working,” said Katie Plazarin. “A lot of our team hasn’t seen any unemployment benefits come through, and so we have a responsibility to them to try and get them back into the swing of things as well.”
Back at Roscoe’s Pizza, Ross says he’s happy his business is giving people jobs in this uncertain time.
“Everyone’s very excited to work. We’ve got a staff of about 12 right now plus my drivers,” said Ross.
Both businesses say they’re following CDC guidelines for restaurants.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.