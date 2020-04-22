A Rainy Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - What a day it was! After a frosty, invigorating start, the strong spring sunshine pushed the official high temperature to 69° at CVG. Other high temperatures include 71° in Hamilton, 68° in Lebanon and 70° in Madison, IN.
A slow moving, wet system is on the way and rain will cover the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area before noon Thursday. The rain will end Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be dry but more rain will be here for the weekend. From Saturday afternoon into Monday morning rain will fall and some of it could be on the heavy side.
The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon. But more rain is on the way for Tuesday.
