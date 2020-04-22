See the world from home with AAA virtual travel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With stay-at-home orders still in place across the Tri-State, many of us are postponing trips and vacations.
As we all adjust to our new normal, AAA is offering a new way to explore the world through a series of virtual events.
AAA Virtual Travel Event series is a free online program that gives travelers the online option to dream and explore the exciting places they want to visit one day.
To participate, visit AAA.com/events. You choose somewhere in world that interests you and sign up.
Destinations include Amsterdam, Iceland, the Northern Lights in Finland, the Alaskan glaciers and Splendors of Egypt and the Nile
The virtual travel events began Tuesday and will continue Thursday with details on each location, videos and photos.
You can interact with travel professionals, ask questions and learn about the different types of travel.
It also could be a good geography lesson for children learning remotely from home.
While some people are making plans to take a trip when things get back to normal, others are trying to figure out if they should cancel or just postpone the trip they already have planned.
“So if you are a little leery of rescheduling for the fall, you may have the opportunity to reschedule for up to two years from now,” said AAA Travel Director Amy Short.
“A lot of the partners have greatly relaxed the length of time you have. The airlines are coming around more of them are relaxing how long you have to use your tickets. So just remember don’t cancel, postpone.”
Future video tours will include partnerships with Viking Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Rocky Mountaineer, and AAA Member Choice Vacations.
