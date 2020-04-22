Gray’s ’Singing For Their Supper’ telethon raises more than $1M for food banks

“I’m so proud to call South Carolina home – I’ve lived here my whole life,” Rucker shared with WCSC viewers during the live broadcast. “One thing I really love is how much we care about each other in our communities, and right now our neighbors need a lot of help. So many people are struggling because of this virus and one thing we can all do is help provide food for those in need. Tonight, I’m going to join you guys in giving. Beth, Cary, Dani, Jack and I are going to give $50,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank, and we want to match all the donations that come in tonight during this pledge up to $50,000. We know people need food and we just want to help as much as we can. And we just want to say thank you to all of the volunteers out there, all of the doctors and nurses, all the healthcare professionals – you guys are doing an amazing job. The folks out there on the frontlines at the stores, working and doing the things we need – a special thanks to all of you. And all of you who are giving to the food bank tonight, thank you so much because you’re all heroes. I know the only way we can get through this is together. So let’s do it, together.”