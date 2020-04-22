Sunny Wednesday afternoon, rain on the way for Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warmer Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine at times, and daytime highs in the mid 60′s.
Look for rain to return late Wednesday night and end early Friday morning. Rain will be steady at times on Thursday, and heavy during the late morning and afternoon with 1 to 2 inches. Friday will be dry in the upper 60′s, but more rain will be here for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look wet with some rain and thunder.
The rain ends and the sky begins to clear Monday morning with temperatures cooler than average Monday afternoon.
