WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are giving an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
Ohio has its first positive COVID-19 case in a Juvenile Detention Center, DeWine announced Wendesday.
He said contract-tracing with the Ohio Department of Health and the Cuyahoga County Health Department has started.
“The living units do not intermingle, but all of the youth in this individual’s unit are being monitored for symptoms,” DeWine said. “Activity at our juvenile corrections locations has been limited for some time and unnecessary individuals are prohibited from entering the facilities. Both youth and staff have also been provided with face masks and are required to wear them.”
As for the number of cases, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 14,117 COVID-19 cases and 610 deaths across 87 counties.
DeWine said some elective procedures and surgeries can move forward. He is asking hospital and outpatient clinic physicians to review postponed surgeries and procedures with patients and decide whether to proceed.
The governor said he understands that Ohioans are struggling with a number of mental health issues and spoke about a new effort to help get through this time.
Department of Mental Health and Addiction ServicesDirector Lori Criss announced the COVID CareLine. Help will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-720-9616.
On Tuesday, DeWine said the hope is that by mid-May Ohio will see a significant increase in testing.
While an increase in testing is the goal for the middle of next month, he plans to begin reopening the state on May 1.
“When we start back we want to do it in a safe way. I’m consulting with a diverse team of business leaders on how we start back. We want to do this in the safest way possible to protect employees and customers. It is a balance,” DeWine said.
When Ohio does reopen, Doctor Amy Acton said you can expect to see coronavirus cases in Ohio go up by anywhere between five and 15 percent.
The reason for this is because the necessary testing will not be here by that time and contact will increase amongst people, Dr. Acton explained.
Sh says catching people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 early can go a long way in preventing the spread.
“As our testing capacity increases in Ohio, we are trying to maximize who we test so that we can make the most of the tests we have,” Acton said.
Acton said it will be a tough road ahead, but she said she believes we can fight off this silent enemy and win the war.
“I am optimistic that we can withstand this war, but we will have to fight this battle every day," Dr. Acton stated. “We have to accept this new reality. We can’t push it away. We can’t wish it away.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.