WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. health commissioner gives latest information on COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman is giving the latest information on COVID-19.
In the county, there are 768 cases and 29 deaths.
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 13,725 COVID-19 cases across 87 counties.
The numbers of COVID-19 deaths in Ohio is now at 557, which represents around four percent of the total cases.
On Monday, Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan with the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition reminded residents that treatment options are still available.
“We want everyone suffering from addiction and their families to know that you have not been forgotten. Though it may look a little different, addiction treatment is still available. Cal 513-281-7880 for help,” he said.
According to Synan, there have not been an increase or decrease in overdoses in the county and said numbers have been steady.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will begin to reopen on May 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means people will slowly get back to work.
“We have a lot more work to do between now and May 1, because we want to get this right,” DeWine said.
