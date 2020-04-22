Mayor Cranley, Freestore Foodbank CEO talk about rising demand on food banks due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The city of Cincinnati now has 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Health Commissioner Melba Moore announced at the city’s Wednesday media briefing.
Forty-two patients are currently hospitalized, Moore said, a figure that remains unchanged from Monday.
Moore reported two new deaths, bringing the city’s total to 10.
This story will be updated and the full media briefing will be attached as soon as it is available.
Mayor John Cranley was joined by Freestore Foodbank CEO Kurt Reiber to speak about the rising demand on food banks due to COVID-19 and how Cincinnatians can support the Freestore during this pandemic.
Don’t forget FOX19 is partnering with Kroger for a virtual food drive to support the Freestore Foodbank.
There’s still time to donate!
