Why the census bureau could start asking you about coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you see an email soon from the census bureau asking you to take a survey, be warned: It’s not a scam!
The census bureau is the federal government’s largest statistical agency and hopes the information gathered will help government leaders and others, understand the impact on employment, education and many other things.
The goal here is to find out as much as possible about how the pandemic has disrupted American households and our way of life.
To do that, the census bureau is sending out emails to find out how we’re handling the pandemic as part of the Household Pulse Survey.
The survey is supposed to take 20 minutes and covers questions like: Are you getting enough food to eat?.... How often have you been bothered by feeling depressed or hopeless?.... How many hours are you spending teaching any children in your home?
The survey may also ask how you are spending your stimulus check.
Fourteen million people, identified through government records or other means, will receive the email survey.
The results will be published on the census bureau’s website each week, if you want to check it out.
This survey is voluntary, unlike the actual Census, which is mandatory.
Because this is so unusual for the bureau, they may also text people about this survey as well.
