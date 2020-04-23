Alcohol sales in Ohio spike during coronavirus precautions, stay-at-home order

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - “It’s changed our business a lot,” says Robin Keenan, owner and sommelier at Little Birdie Wine Nest in Parma, of the coronavirus precautions mandated by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Changes have hurt some parts of her business: Empty tables, no conversations, canceled wine tastings due to social distancing and the ban on gatherings. But changes have helped some parts of her business, like actual wine sales.
“Definitely, people are finding themselves drinking a little bit more being in quarantine with their kids or their husbands,” Keenan says. "So, they’re definitely having a little more alcohol than they maybe normally would when they have to wake up for work in the morning "
Morning, noon, and night, Robin has had to refocus her business on what customers can do at home, even taking her craft business and making bags for people to use at home to pass the time while not allowed to socialize.
“We used to be very focused on live events," Keenan says of the changes. "We have been able to do cheese and charcuterie boards-to-go so you can still do wine tasting at home and we’ve converted all of our wine services to ways you can take it home.”
Liquor sales in Ohio have increased about 25% in March over the same period in 2019 and some expect the numbers to increase for April since Ohio’s restaurants and bars only closed for half the month in March.
“They need their wine during this time. ‘It’s essential.’ That’s the quote we hear over and over," Keenan says. "We’re really grateful we have as much businesses as we do during their trying time.”
She says she hears many women buying wine to relax after having children home all day and she also says “Wine with DeWine” has been another reason people have been buying her wine.
