Car falls through roof of Silverton garage

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews were on the scene of a garage collapse in Silverton Thursday night,.
The call came in around 9:16 p.m. for the incident at the Amberley House Apartments in the 35000 block of Section Road.
Fire officials say a car on the top level of the two-story garage fell through, causing the gage to collapse.
The owner of the garage says he did not let people park on the ground floor because the garage was in such bad condition.
Residents tell FOX19 NOW the top part of the garage has been leaking.
No injuries were reported.
An engineer will determine how the other cars still on the roof will be removed, as it is not currently safe to move them now, fire officials say.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.