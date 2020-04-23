CPS meals to include surplus Girl Scout cookies in fundraising ‘win-win’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Girl Scout cookie sales ended early this year due to the coronavirus. That means thousands of boxes of cookies are now sitting in a warehouse waiting to be sold.
But several businesses and organizations are doing some to help get those boxes out of the warehouse and into people’s homes.
Rotary Club of Cincinnati is offering to match donations to the Girl Scouts through the end of April. Those cookies will then go to families in need.
La Soupe Executive Director Suzy DeYoung is busy helping pack meals for thousands of kids and families in Cincinnati. La Soupe takes donated food that would normally go unused and re-purposes it into meals for those in need in the Tri-State.
Soon, they will be adding girl scout cookies to their meal distributions thanks to Rotary Club -- and you.
“Girl Scout cookies, everybody knows,” Rotary Club of Cincinnati Executive Director Linda Muth explained. “And it’s a special treat for the families to get a comfort taste during these challenging times.”
Approximately 10,000 boxes of Girl Scouts cookies sit in a warehouse in the Western Ohio region.
That’s not only a lot of cookies that could go uneaten, but a lot of fundraising money left behind.
“It’s a huge opportunity for us to do a lot of good for a lot of our troops,” Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Product Team Sales Leader Devon Monohan said. “So that those girls, I go back to that term ‘life changing,’ so they can have those life-changing experiences."
The Rotary Club of Cincinnati is matching all donations for girl scout cookies up to $22,000 through the end of the month. All of the cookies will go to La Soupe for distribution at CPS food pickup locations.
“What a great win-win from the standpoint of, we can help the Girl Scouts, but we can also help La Soupe feed the families of Cincinnati Public School children,” says Muth.
“You’re going to be letting them [Girl Scouts] fulfill their mission, which is awesome,” DeYoung said. “And then in turn you’re with that gift you’re allowing us to distribute cookies. Instead of the Girl Scouts doing it you’re allowing us to get it to the kids in need and the families in need.”
To donate to Rotary and Girl Scouts, here is the link.
To learn more about La Soupe click here.
