1 dead in Westwood double shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a Westwood double shooting Thursday evening, according to CPD.
Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Ferncrest Court at the Ferncrest Apartments around 7 p.m.
Both victims are males in their late teens, police told FOX19 NOW.
The other victim is in surgery, CPD says.
No word has been released a possible suspect or suspects.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
