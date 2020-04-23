1 dead in Westwood double shooting

April 23, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:59 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a Westwood double shooting Thursday evening, according to CPD.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Ferncrest Court at the Ferncrest Apartments around 7 p.m.

Both victims are males in their late teens, police told FOX19 NOW.

The other victim is in surgery, CPD says.

No word has been released a possible suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

