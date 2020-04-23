Drive-in movie theater hosting graduations for Tri-State senior classes

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A local drive-in movie theater is helping high-school seniors have a memorable moment despite limitations imposed due to the coronavirus.
Starlite Drive-In in Amelia could have as many as 20 graduations in the next couple of months, according to the venue’s owners.
"I saw all these kids, even kids that worked at the drive-in, aren't going to have a graduation this year and I thought that maybe some schools were having that same problem and this would be a good solution," said Jeff Groner, who owns the theater with his parents.
According to Groner, the theater will be limiting the number of people using the bathrooms and will have Xs down for people who are in line in order to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
Groner also says only one car will be between two poles to allow for social distancing during graduations. Normally, two cars fit between the poles for movie nights.
He says the property can handle about 300 people for the ceremonies. However, he suggests splitting it up into groups if a school has a big graduating class.
"Some of the schools wanted to just come in the evening and have a video playing with no interaction at all," said Groner. "Schools could have maybe a car drive by, have all the graduates drive by, maybe get out of the car."
According to Groner, they just started the process of speaking with school officials about the graduations, so only a few are officially on the schedule right now.
"I can't imagine not having a graduation, not having a prom, not having all this stuff kids don't have this year," said Groner.
The theater was supposed to officially open earlier this month but the coronavirus pushed their spring opening to May 1. However, churches have used the property for services since the pandemic forced them out of their building.
Groner says they are also open to hosting other ceremonies for people at this time, like memorial services.
If you are interested in holding an event at Starlite Drive-in, the owners ask you to contact them through their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.