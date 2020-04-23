Family holds at-home prom for local high-school senior

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A local high-school senior wasn’t able to go to prom because of COVID-19, so her family brought prom to her.
Ever since Haven Wolfe was young she has dreamed of going to prom.
When she was eight years old, she pretended to go with one of her brothers who was a senior at the time.
She’s now a senior herself at Pendleton County High School, and it’s her turn. But because of the coronavirus many schools were forced to cancel prom, so Haven’s family decided to bring prom to her.
“To give my last go around, the last hurrah," Haven said. "My family brought prom to me. It was my mom’s idea, and I had already bought a prom dress, and I had all of these exciting plans, and to not see them pan out would’ve been disappointing. So my mom and the rest of my family did they best they could to bring it to me.”
The at-home prom happened April 18, which is when Haven’s senior prom was originally scheduled for.
Haven’s mom, Mallory Wolfe says when it became more apparent prom probably wasn’t going to happen, she wanted to be sure that wasn’t the case.
“It just all kind of fell into place, and I am really glad we did it, and it’s something she will never forget and it’s something none of us will ever forget," Wolfe said. "It was just really great family time.”
Haven says she treated it like it was a normal prom.
The at-home prom included pizza they had delivered and cake Haven says was made by her aunt.
Everyone's outfit matched her dress.
It wasn’t the prom Haven says she expected to have her senior year, but it’s one she says she won’t ever forget.
“Seeing all of that come together in one night was just an awesome experience, and I am really thankful for my family and to my family for throwing my senior prom."
Haven says she’s a Ms. Kentucky candidate this year, so she’s preparing for that right now.
It is scheduled for June.
She also says she'll be attending Northern Kentucky University in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.