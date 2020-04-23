Federal courthouse Downtown closed after security officer tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Downtown federal courthouse has been ordered closed after a security officer tested positive for coronavirus.
U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley signed an order saying the officer had “responsibility for all of the public areas in the Potter Stewart Courthouse.”
According to the order, the officer last worked in the courthouse during the morning shift of Sunday, April 19 and became symptomatic Sunday evening. They were later diagnosed as positive for COVID-19.
Marbley stated the guard could have come in contact with employees throughout the courthouse.
“The Potter Stewart Courthouse is hereby closed pending further order of this court. The Clerk of Court is hereby directed to work will all potentially affected employees to ensure their ongoing health and safety and try to maintain continuity of operations remotely while the courthouse remains closed,” the order reads. “The Clerk is further directed to work with the General Services Administration and other federal agencies with operations in the building to consider future steps, including determining when it is safe to reoccupy the building.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said no employees have tested positive.
“We have had very restricted in-person interaction at the courthouse in recent weeks. Our staff is teleworking and the Court has been hosting most hearings by phone or video. When we do need to go to the courthouse and elsewhere, we know a risk of exposure exists, but our duty to protecting the citizens of our district remains a priority,” the USAO said in a statement.
