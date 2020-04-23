Indiana increase drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics in most needed areas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health says that they will be increasing their drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the most affected areas of the state starting Friday.
Health officials announced Thursday that there are 612 new COVID-19 positive cases since Monday, bringing the total to 13,039 positive cases.
To help stop the spread of the virus, the IDSH are increasing their drive-thru testing to health care workers, first responders, or essential workers, and any symptomatic person. Anyone who is not an essential worker, health care worker or first responder and is at higher risk due to your age, weight, or underlying health conditions and are symptomatic can also visit the drive-thru clinic for testing.
As of Wednesday, the ISDH reports 2,594, bringing the total to 72,040 tests. Of those tests, 13,039 tested positive for COVID-19. Of the positive cases, 706 died from the virus.
Marion County has the highest amount of positive cases with 4,408 and has 228 deaths.
In our viewing area:
- Fayette-22 positive cases, 4 deaths
- Franklin-92 positive cases, 7 deaths
- Dearborn-75 positive cases, 5 deaths
- Ripley- 87 positive cases, 5 deaths
- Ohio: 3 positive cases, 0 deaths
- Switzerland-14 positive cases, 0 deaths
Health officials say this is limited to Indiana residents only and are requiring one test per vehicle.
Anyone who has been tested after April 13, is asked to visit https://eportal.isdh.in.gov/COVID to access their results.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.