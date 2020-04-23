Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana tracks coronavirus cases weeks before 1st confirmed
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner says the state's first coronavirus infections occurred at least a couple weeks before the first illness among a resident was confirmed in early March. That would indicate the virus could have been spreading around Indiana for perhaps six weeks before the statewide stay-at-home order took effect March 25. Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that infections have been tracked to at least mid-February. Indiana’s coronavirus death toll reached 661 as the state health department added 31 newly reported deaths on Wednesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA-MEAT PLANTS
Indiana meat plant closing after workers contract virus
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after 146 employees tested positive for COVID-19. The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Logansport produced 3 million pounds of pork daily. Tyson suspended production Monday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing. The plant reopened Tuesday and is running at limited capacity because of decreased worker attendance. The company on Wednesday announced it will stop all production by Saturday. Steve Stouffer of Tyson’s beef-and-pork subsidiary says when such facilities close, "the availability of protein for consumers across the nation will only decrease.”
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Tyson Foods idles largest pork plant as virus slams industry
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods is suspending operations indefinitely at a large Iowa pork processing plant that was blamed for fueling a coronavirus outbreak in the community. The company warned Wednesday that its closing of the plant in Waterloo would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply. Tyson kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials. The plant employs 2,800 workers and can process about 19,500 hogs per day, almost 4% of the nation's pork processing capacity. Several other meatpacking plants have temporarily closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.
PENCE-INDIANA
Pence to visit Kokomo GM plant to highlight ventilators
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Kokomo next week to highlight the production of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic. Pence’s office announced Wednesday that the former Indiana governor on April 30 will visit a General Motors electronics plant that has been retooled to make the medical devices. Additional details will be released later. On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company’s production.
CREEK CRASH-TWO DEAD
2 ID'd after bodies found in car overturned in Indiana creek
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people found dead in a car that crashed and overturned in a suburban Indianapolis creek have been identified as a local man and woman. The bodies were found Tuesday afternoon in a car discovered upside down in White Lick Creek in Brownsburg, a Hendricks County town just west of Indianapolis. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday that the victims had been identified as 57-year-old David Cuskaden and 53-year-old Lisa Grissom, both from nearby Avon. Authorities believe the car was traveling northbound Tuesday afternoon when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the creek.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL
New challenger takes on Indiana attorney general for GOP nod
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana prosecutor has launched a new challenge to embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s campaign seeking the Republican nomination for another term. Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter announced his candidacy on Tuesday, picking up the endorsement Adam Krupp — a former official in Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration. Krupp ended his campaign after entering the attorney general’s race in January. The nomination will be decided at June’s Republican state convention. Hill awaits a punishment decision from the state Supreme Court over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party. Hill has denied wrongdoing.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATES
Presidential debate planning proceeds despite virus worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — Preparations for the 2020 general election debates are underway despite the coronavirus outbreak. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates says its planning for the fall events is proceeding “according to schedule.” In a statement Tuesday, the group said it "will continue to monitor and assess developments regarding public health and safety as debate planning proceeds.” The debates are expected to feature President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but the formal invitations won't be issued until the summer. The first debate is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Notre Dame.
EMAIL THREATS-UNIVERSITIES
Release: Ex-university worker sent death threats to colleges
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a former employee at a Georgia university was arrested and accused of sending death threats to several workers at other universities. Shawn Charles Merdinger was charged Sunday with a criminal complaint for sending threatening emails. Merdinger was an assistant director for IT information security with Valdosta State University between 2014 and 2016. Officials said Merdinger sent emails to employees at the University of California at Santa Barbara, University of Indiana, University of Texas, University of Texas at Austin, the University System of Georgia and Valdosta State University between April 16 and 19. Officials said the emails contained threats of “extreme violence." It’s unclear whether Merdinger had an attorney.