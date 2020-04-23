Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio governor announces easing up of elective surgery ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is preparing to ease up on the prohibition of elective surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine said Wednesday that doctors can now review postponed procedures and surgeries with patients in terms of their current health situation and quality of life. The governor says doctors and patients can make a joint decision about whether to proceed. DeWine said patients must be informed of the risk of contracting COVID-19. They must also be told of the impact of contracting the illness during the post-operative recovery process. Ohio has more than 14,000 cases, including 610 deaths.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY
Ohio elections chief says no major problems yet in odd vote
CINCINNATI (AP) — Voter participation in Ohio's pandemic-delayed primary election is on a slow pace with less than week to go. Numbers released by the state's election chief show fewer than a fourth of registered voters had requested an absentee ballot by the end of last week. He says voting is going relatively smoothly under the unprecedented circumstances. State authorities canceled in-person voting hours before the scheduled March 17 primary, and then replaced it with voting that is nearly all absentee. There will be in-person voting April 28 restricted to disabled voters and homeless people.
COLLEGE CLOSING
Financial pressure from virus shutters university in Ohio
URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Urbana University is the first Ohio college to fold as a result of financial pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. Franklin University says in a statement that the decision to close the small, liberal arts campus near Columbus will impact 350 students and more than 100 full-time faculty. Urbana was acquired by Franklin University, a private nonprofit college, in 2014 and has operated under the school as a branch campus. Close to 75% of the university’s students do not attend classes on campus and will therefore continue taking online classes at Franklin. The remaining students will have the option to finish their programs online through Franklin University or transfer to other institutions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONS
Virus outbreak in Ohio prisons highlights risk at US lockups
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A massive coronavirus outbreak that has sickened nearly 4,000 inmates in Ohio highlights the dangers lurking in U.S. correctional facilities during the pandemic and what system-wide testing reveals about the scope of infections behind prison walls. The state ordered testing as infections began to streak through guards, and the spike sent Ohio's broader tally of cases to nearly 14,000. Prisons have been a major concern since the virus first hit the country, which incarcerates more people, about 1.5 million, than any other nation. With inmates housed in small cells and eating and exercising in large groups, conditions are ripe it to spread.
CHIPOTLE-TAINTED FOOD FINE
Chipotle agrees to record $25 million fine over tainted food
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from illness outbreaks at some Chipotle restaurants in California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Ohio. The Newport Beach, California-based company will avoid conviction by improving its food safety. The company says it will continue improving food safety practices.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL-BUSINESSES-NOT-REHIRING
Many small businesses say loans won't get them to rehire
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some small businesses that obtained a highly-coveted government loan say they won’t be able to use it to bring all their laid-off workers back, even though that is exactly what the program was designed to do. The Paycheck Protection Program promises an owner loan forgiveness if they retain or rehire all the workers they had in late February. But owners say the equation isn’t so simple, in part because of current economic conditions and partly due to the terms of the loans. As a result, the lending may not reduce unemployment as much as the Trump administration and Congress hope.
POLICE SHOOTING
Police shoot, wound man they say pointed gun at officers
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who had repeatedly fired a gun inside and outside of his home was shot and wounded by police when authorities say he pointed the weapon at officers. Dayton police went to the city home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and encountered the man, who was still holding the gun and soon pointed it at the officers. He was then shot after he ignored multiple orders to drop the gun. The man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed. No officers were injured in the confrontation.
AP-US-EARTH-DAY-MISSED-OPPORTUNITIES
As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges
BOSTON (AP) — Monumental challenges remain 50 years after the first Earth Day helped spur activism over air and water pollution and disappearing plants and animals. Black, brown and poor communities suffer disproportionately from ongoing contamination. Deforestation, habitat loss and overfishing have wreaked havoc on global biodiversity. And the existential threat of climate change looms larger than anything that came before. Environmental groups have long struggled to get lawmakers to act on climate change _ and to persuade the public to take it seriously. And now environmentalists fear rollbacks under President Donald Trump threaten some steps previously taken.
EGG FARM FIRE
Official: Firm 'devastated' by fire at large Ohio egg farm
CROTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire at a large egg farm in Ohio destroyed one large building and also killed hens in other buildings. The blaze was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the Trillium Farms facility in Croton. Chief Mike Richardson of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department told the Newark Advocate that the flames destroyed one building that was about 300 feet long and damaged another. He said all chickens were lost in one building and some chickens were lost in two other buildings due to exposure. Company spokeswoman Hinda Mitchell called it “a terrible situation” and said the company was “devastated."
FATAL TRUCK-SUV CRASH
Tractor-trailer hits SUV on Ohio freeway, killing 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer struck a compact sport utility on an interstate in Ohio, killing two people. Columbus police say the rig was heading east on Interstate 270 over Worthington-Galena Road just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the SUV either slowed “to a very close speed” or “came to a complete stop” and was struck from behind by the tractor-trailer. Police say 62-year-old Albert Abaka-Sampson of Westerville and his 60-year-old wife, Helen, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t report any injuries to the 70-year-old truck driver. The freeway was reopened shortly after noon Tuesday.