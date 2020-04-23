LSI: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.
The lighting and LED display company posted revenue of $71 million in the period.
LSI shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 52% in the last 12 months.
_____
